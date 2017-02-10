Nostalgia: A royal visit to Bute Highland Games

This week’s photo comes to us from Julia Craig and was taken at Bute Highland Games in 1987 when Prince Charles - or the Duke of Rothesay as he’s known when in Scotland - visited the island.

Standing on his right is Jim Duncan and on his left is Julia’s late brother William Hunter. Princess Diana presented the prizes to the Games’ winners that year, also. Many thanks to Julia for sharing her photo with us.

If you’ve got any images showing life on Bute way back when, we’d love to hear from you. Email news@buteman.com with the photo (at least 1MB in size) and as much information as you can provide (where it was taken, when and who’s pictured, etc).