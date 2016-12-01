New book showcases bygone Bute

A new book offering more glimpses of days gone by on Bute has recently been published.

‘More Old Bute’ by Graham Twaddle, is a new collection of old photographs including several from Bute Museum’s archive, and spans a period of more than 60 years ranging from evocative images from the island’s heyday as a holiday destination to portraits of people at work.

Graham, who is also the author of its companion volume ‘Old Bute’, said: “Bute must have been one of the most photographed places in Scotland thanks to the thousands of holiday-makers who flocked here every year.

“But there’s always been more to Bute than just tourism and I hope this collection will also give glimpses into everyday life on Bute as well.”

The book, available from Bute Museum and Print Point and published by Stenlake, will be launched at Bute Museum on Saturday (December 3) at 2pm.

All will be made most welcome.