Football Mum of the Year Award launched for 2017

The wife of an England legend and a Scottish International striker are leading the call to find Scotland’s most dedicated and involved football mum.

Coleen Rooney, mum of one of the UK’s most famous footballing households, and Motherwell Ladies and Scottish International striker, Suzanne Grant, are calling for people across Scotland to nominate a deserving “football mum” for the 2017 McDonald’s Football Mum of the Year Award.

Introduced in 2015, the McDonald’s Football Mum of the Year Award celebrates the critical role mums play in keeping the grassroots game going, by selflessly dedicating countless hours of their spare time, often while juggling work and childcare commitments, to all aspects of the game. Together with Suzanne and Coleen, TV presenter Jacqui Oatley and McDonald’s Head of Women’s and Girl’s Football, Casey Stoney, will also be part of the judging panel this year.

On being involved for the first year, Suzanne commented: “Women’s and girls’ football has developed so much in the last few years and it’s great to see such a huge increase in the number of girls participating in the game, especially in the last few years. On top of that, there are so many mums who are the driving force to getting kids on the pitch every week and are pivotal in keeping grassroots clubs running. I’m really looking forward to being involved this year and reading all the amazing nominations.”

McDonald’s Football Mum of the Year ambassador Coleen Rooney said: “It’s brilliant to be a part of this amazing campaign for the third year running. I get to hear so many inspirational stories of mums across the UK doing incredible things to keep kids playing football.

“I love the stories I’ve heard in previous years from mums who have taken on official roles including becoming a coach or club secretary, setting up their own girls’ team, running whole football leagues or organising kit and equipment.

“Obviously, football plays a huge part in our home so I know the effort needed just to get youngsters organised and to training on time. I have so much respect for these mums who are taking their involvement in football to another level all to help the game.”

Nominations for the McDonald’s Football Mum of the Year Award are open now and will close on Sunday, April 30. To nominate go to www.mcdonalds.co.uk/awards

Coleen Rooney will present the UK winner of the 2017 McDonald’s Football Mum of the Year Award at a special ceremony, ahead of the Community Shield, at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, August 6 2017.