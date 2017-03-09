Can we recommend: Helen Fields - Perfect Remains

A new crime novel with an Edinburgh backdrop, and featuring a new detective we’re set to hear much more about.

Fields’ debut novel introduces us to DI Luc Callanach, a transferee from Interpol to Police Scotland.

Book: Helen Fields - Perfect Remains

On day one he is handed a case which fascinates and disturbs in equal measure.

The discovery of the remains of a woman spark a complex investigation at the heart of which sits a calculating, clever and ruthless killer.

When a second woman, and then a third, go missing, it’s clear something sinister is happening in the city.

But that’s just the entry point ...

It’s a thundering debut case for Callanach to get to grips with, but we also find out about his journey from France to Scotland - and that’s clearly a story which much more to yield.

He also works closely with new colleague, Ava Turner, as Fields weaves a sub-plot based round an equally troubling investigation into the discovery of several abandoned babies; one strong enough to have been the main plot in its own right.

This is a smashing debut novel. The plot has you hooked from the start, the characters are all compelling and fascinating, and, long before the end, you want to know that there is more to come fro Callanach and Turner.

The good news is, there is ...