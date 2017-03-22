The countdown to Butefest is underway with a host of bands confirmed for this summer’s festival on Rothesay.

The organisers are also pushing tickets before the next tier of pricing kicks in next month.

We Are Scientists

The third annual festival runs from July 28-30 and the line-up is starting to take dshape.

The Wedding Present have already been announced as one of the headliners, and this week saw a host of bands added to the bill.

They include We Are Scientists, the acclaimed band led by Keith Murray and Chris Cain.

They’ve released four albums to date and performed across the USA and Europe, and are now set to make their Butefest debut this summer.

The transatlantic connections continue with John Taylor, the Glasgow based singer-songwriter who has seen his music feature in hit shows such as ‘Californication’ which saw the song ‘Pull You Through’ go into the itunes charts and made number one in Swdden.

He’s currently recording his seventh album.

Scottish musicians and bands are to the fore across the bill with the return of The Begbies after they went down a treat with fans last summer.

They’ll be joined by the driving Celtic rock and bagpipes of The Dangleberries – long-standing favourites with music fans at many festivals – five-piece rock outfit Redwood from Ayrshire, and the electronic pop of Boo Hoo Hoo and Samson Sounds from Glasgow.

They join the previously announced Colonel Mustard and the Dijon Five who return to Butefest by popular demand after delivering a fabulous set 12 months ago.

More bands have yet to be unveiled by the organisers as they plan the next tier of tickets.

The current tier two prices expire on April 1

Full details on the festival at BUtefest