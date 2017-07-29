Butefest Day 2: Discovering some hidden gems

One of the positives of a rain shower at a music festival is that it sends you into marquees and tents where you find performers that might otherwise have sliipped off your radar.

From the campfire to the stages under cover,, there were some smashing gems to be enjoyed at day two of Butefest.

Butefest 2017 - Flog The Dog on the stage at the camp fire (Pic: The Buteman)

Sure there was mud, but the underfoot conditions didn’t bother anyone, and the hay and carpet strips rolled out made it easy to get around.

Regardless of the weather, Butefest retained a relaxed vibe throughout.

The campfire’s tiny stage, tucked inside the car park entrance, did much more than plug the gaps while the adjacent main stage set up. It gave music fans a chance to catch up on some acts they may have missed earlier on, or a taster of the sets still to come.

There was a good crowd for Flog The Dog’s fun set which should ensure the Irish band a decent turnout when they play in the marquee on Sunday lunch time … you can never go wrong with a bit of Saw Doctors in your set!

Butefest 2017 - Countess of Fife (Fay Fife) on the main stage (Pic: The Buteman)

100 Fables were of several bands which deserved a bigger audience on the main stage - the weather pushing many folk under cover where a seat, a beer and a chance to chill saw time slip away with ease.

Ditto the Countess of Fife, the new collaborative project fronted by the legendary Fay Fife. Great sharp sound, and delivered with real style.

The Begbies copped the worst of the weather but it’s hard to ignore a top notch two-one ska band, while The RPMs from Brighton were a breath of fresh air - definitely one worth catching again.

The marquee’s highlights were many; Jonny Jack had a ball, the Good Earth Collective added humour and family members to a smashing ‘Anglicana’ set, and the Coaltown Daisies had a blast with a set of self-penned material, save for one Mary Chapin Carpenter cover, prepping the audience for their finale, ‘Whisky For The Road’ to round off a smashing set that was very well received by a big crowd.

Butefest 2017 - artwork over entrance to Harlequins Den stage (Pic: The Buteman)

And on a day spent popping in and out of the marquees in between stints at the main stage, Stephanie Cheap and Sophie Rogers were also just two of the engaging performers in the smaller Harlequins Den.

A smashing day all round, with one more still to come …