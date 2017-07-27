Butefest 2017: Music & more - what to see & do

There is much more than just live music on offer at Butefest 2017.

From Friday through to Sunday, the site plays host to a huge range of entertainment and activities.

Butefest 2016 - festival scenes (Pic: Cath Ruane)

So, in between watching your favourite bands, check out the following.

Movie Magic: Check out Cinemon77 which is screening a selected of children’s animations and the best of Glasghow Short Film festival at Butefest

Dress up: Sunday is medieval fancy dress day! ‘Royal Rothesay’s take on the Round table’ is the theme for the day so ditg our your best jester, knight or maid outfit and be part of the show!

Attractions

Great food and drink at Butefest, including Thistly Cross cider!

Check out Jester’s Court where you can learn all the skills you need to run away with the circus - everything from balancing and juggling to spinning plates.

There is also a Scots’ corner where you can even learn archery!

And, in between the music, go and check out the story telling corner, get your face painted, and try your hand at balloon modelling!

Eat, drink …

There’s a host of tempting stalls to keep you nourished over the three days.

For eats, you can sample Woodburns’ pizza, a host of veggie dishes, Churchill venison and Loch Fyne oysters, to name but a few.

And when it comes to a tipple, good news - Thistly Cross cider is back!

Also check out Bute Brew Co, Williams Bros Brewery Co, and maybe treat yourself to a cocktail, or even a Pimms. Responsibly, of course ...

And for those who want to focus on the music, here’s the line-up, day by day, stage by stage:

FRIDAY:

Main stage: The Wedding Present, Manran, Youth & The Young, Heron Valley, Dangleberries, Outlander, Tiny Little Robots, Fallen Arches.

Minstrels Marquee: Samson Sounds, Lemonhaze, Feet Of Clay, Mergiot Boost Sounds, Insomniacs, Rebel Westerns, Matinee.

Harlequins Den: Brian Jamieson & The Hainhill Heretic, FNUF, ReverieMe, Andrew Robert Eustace, Carly Connor, Josephine Sillars, Amy Lou, Claire & Kerr, Chris Van tastik, Ella Davidson

SATURDAY:

Main stage: The Chair, Garry Cinnamon, Countess Of Fife, The RPMs, The Begbies, Good Foxy, 100 Fables, The Hur, No, Mine, Red Hearted Vibes.

Minstrels Marquee: The Skys, Harry & The Hendersons, Gluton Freaks, Yossarina, Coaltown Daisies, Medicine Men, Good Earth Collective, Jonny Jack, Johnstown Flood, Cheyenne Social Club.

Harlequins Den: Maxi Roots, Carl Bridgeman, Big Taj Vs Spee Six Nine, Jack City, Calum Frame, Sophie Rogers, Scott Candlish, Stephanie Cheape, Billy Mitchell, Raquel & the Professor, Megan Adams, Dean Smith.

SUNDAY:

Main stage: We Are Scientists, Elephant Sessions, 3 Daft Monkeys, Colonel Mustard & The Dijon Five, Single By Sunday, Have Mercy Las Vegas, Africa Entsha, Rhuval, Beth Swan.

Minstrels Marquee: Jamie & Shoony, Kitt Trigg, Boo Hoo Hoo, Dopesickfly, James Edwyn & The Borrowed Band, Moonlight Zoo, My Little Brother, Redwood Ridge, Hypno Blue, Douglas Zavaroni.

Harlequins Den: We Came from Wolves, John Taylor, Lala La Templeton, Acoustic Amnesty Takeover, Eriska, Candy’s Dog, Dave Fidler, Flew The Arrow, Flog The Dog, Static Future, Wendy McAuslan.