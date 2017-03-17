Bute kids ‘belt it oot’ in songwriting finale

Beautiful music was made on the Isle of Bute on Tuesday in a concert that marked the end of a successful ten-week songwriting project.

Back in January, the Live Music Now Scotland collective began working with two groups of primary and secondary school pupils, helping them to write their own songs.

Youngsters perform as Live Music Now Scotland wraps up the Belt it Oot Bute songwriting project in Rothesay. (Picture: Dorothy McDonald)

The results of the Belt it Oot Bute! group were then performed live on stage at Rothesay Joint Campus.

The songwriting project was a collaboration between Live Music Now Scotland and Achievement Bute, a charity that provides support to children with additional support needs and their families.

Live Music Now Scotland is a charity that supports talented young professional musicians while taking inspirational live music experiences to a wide audience.

For this project, various musicians from their wide roster were chosen to team up with the school children and teach them about writing songs, as well as how to perform and produce a live concert. Scottish folk singers Robyn Stapleton and Claire Hastings, fiddler and pianist Ron Jappy, accordionist Grant McFarlane and drummer Gus Munro all mentored the pupils during the project, and delivered participatory workshops and performances.

Youngsters perform as Live Music Now Scotland wraps up the Belt it Oot Bute songwriting project in Rothesay. (Picture: Dorothy McDonald)

Some of the older pupils were invited to shadow the musicians, in order to learn more about delivering music workshops, improve their songwriting skills and assist in the set-up and delivery of the concert – on the day of the event, the performance gave the children a crash course in stage management skills.

Alongside the ten-week project, Live Music Now Scotland ran monthly events with Achievement Bute which were open to everyone, featuring workshops with LMNS musicians and visual arts activities.

The all female bassoon group Genovia Quartet and folk ensemble Barluath led workshops, and the African drum and dance duo Akrowa UK will visit the island at the end of the month, followed by the trombone, tuba and trumpet trio Granny Green, who will take part in a special Easter project.

For more about Live Music Scotland and its work throughout the country go to Live Music Scotland.