Big success for dancing siblings

Three siblings from the Anne McIllroy School of Dance have started the new year off on the right foot with a number of off-island wins.

Thirteen-year-old Mollie Aiken returned from her first intermediate competitions at Port Glasgow recently with a first, two seconds, a third, and two fourths, in addition to the runner-up trophy.

Her little brother, eight-year-old Harry, walked away with two firsts, a second, two thirds, a fourth and a fifth. He also won the runner-up trophy for the novice section.

Mollie, Harry, and older sister Chloe all attended Hemingway competition in Glasgow.

This was a very tough competition for all three in their sections, and this was also seventeen-year-old Chloe’s first competition since the Bute Highland Games in 2016, and was her first time competing in the premier adults section.

She walked away with seconds and thirds. Mollie, in the intermediate section, also achieved a second, two thirds and a fourth.

Harry, in the novice section, came away with three firsts, two seconds, and two thirds, in addition to the Highland trophy.

A busy year of competitions - both on Bute and further afield - beckon, and the three siblings will be hoping to continue their winning ways over the next ten months - good luck!

>> The Bute Highland Dance Festival takes place this year on Saturday, April 22, at Rothesay Joint Campus.

Make a note of the date in your diary now!