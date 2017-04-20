Acoustic master relishing Bute gig

A well-known guitarist is looking forward to coming to Bute later this month to play an intimate gig at Craigmore.

John Goldie, who has toured as far afield as the USA and Asia and released four albums, will perform at Craigmore Bowling Club on April 29, and the following day will host a guitar workshop above Macqueens butchers on Bishop Street in Rothesay.

Originally hailing from Airdrie, John has been playing guitar since the age of six and began earning a living as a musician when he left school.

He began as an electric guitarist and session musician, but a chance meeting with jazz man Martin Taylor put John on a more acoustic path.

Since then he has gone from strength to strength, signing to Scottish label Watercolour, recording albums both solo and with a band, and becoming a well-known face on the worldwide acoustic circuit.

Over the course of a storied career he has worked with Andrew Lloyd Webber, Tommy Emmanuel, Ike Isaacs and George Benson to name a few.

For now John is looking forward to his weekend in Rothesay, saying: “I have heard many great reports over the years from people who have played on Bute so it was always at the back of my mind, and for someone who has performed all over the world nothing beats playing in Scotland for me.

“Having played most types of venue from social clubs to the Albert Hall I would have to say that smaller, more intimate gigs are much more rewarding as there is the opportunity to explain a bit more about life as a musician, and also include some stories and share the process of composing before performing the piece.”

John will be supported at Craigmore by Paisley’s own John McMeekin, and the doors will open at 7.15pm.

Tickets are available from the Musicker cafe (01700 502287) and Macqueens butchers (01700 502067), while anyone interested in John’s workshop on April 30 should apply at Macqueens.

The weekend’s events are part of Transclyde Music’s packed live schedule.